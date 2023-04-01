The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 531,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,230. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ODP

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Further Reading

