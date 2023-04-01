Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0105

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $13,249.33 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00838613 USD and is up 18.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $784.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

