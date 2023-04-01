TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Livent accounts for about 8.1% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 1,916,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,553. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

