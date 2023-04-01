Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 500 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

NYSE:GWW traded up $19.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $688.81. 305,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.29 and a 200 day moving average of $592.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

