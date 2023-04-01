Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,853,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,778. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

