Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

