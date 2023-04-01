Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,146 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $320.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,138,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

