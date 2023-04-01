Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 1.28% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 5,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Up 5.2 %

URTY stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

