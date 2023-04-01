Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.75% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of UYG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.24. 31,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,496. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

