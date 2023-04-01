TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 728,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

