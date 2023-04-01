TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TransAct Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.