Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $57.89. 223,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 201,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. Loop Capital began coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.