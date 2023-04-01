Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $57.89. 223,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 201,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. Loop Capital began coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
