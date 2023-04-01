U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

