UBS Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

InMode Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of InMode

About InMode

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.



InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

