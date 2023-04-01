UBS Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.
INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.
InMode Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional Trading of InMode
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.