Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

