Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Unilever by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Unilever by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 579,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 449,176 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 1,602,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,116. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.