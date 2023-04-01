Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.55.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

