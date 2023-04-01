UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Stock Price Up 34.2%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) shares rose 34.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.81.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

(Get Rating)

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life insurance business, Life insurance business, Real Estate business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products and services in the areas of motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.