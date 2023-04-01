Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $53.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00021434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00325291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07887626 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 640 active market(s) with $69,623,340.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.