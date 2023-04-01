United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

