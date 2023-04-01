United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

