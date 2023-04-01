UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,892. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

