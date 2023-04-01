Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($12.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.