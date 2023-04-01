Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($12.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.
NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
