Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,846 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $313,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. 14,228,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

