USDD (USDD) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. USDD has a total market capitalization of $716.59 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

