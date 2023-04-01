Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 1.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.75% of Vale worth $581,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 24,061,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,644,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29.
Vale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.