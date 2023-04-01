Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,393,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.17. 9,553,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

