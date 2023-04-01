Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

