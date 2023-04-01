Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.47. The stock had a trading volume of 506,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.