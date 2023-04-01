Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VO stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

