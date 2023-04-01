Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.07. 355,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

