Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.56. 475,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

