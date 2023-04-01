Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,027 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

