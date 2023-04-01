Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,353,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,211,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

