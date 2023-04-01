Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 314,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

