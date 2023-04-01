Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.57 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,432,604,735 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

