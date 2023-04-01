Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.24 million and $6.08 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02199004 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,891,262.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

