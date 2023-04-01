Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00017211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $72.44 million and $1.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,815,740 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

