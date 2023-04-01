Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.76 million and $1.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,475.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00325506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00074675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00550729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00443664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,464,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

