VIBE (VIBE) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, VIBE has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $503,447.03 and approximately $1,964.35 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

