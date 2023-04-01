Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.45

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €97.45 ($104.78) and traded as high as €104.54 ($112.41). Vinci shares last traded at €104.40 ($112.26), with a volume of 1,016,036 shares.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

