Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 109,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 198,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 54,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

