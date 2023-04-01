Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 7,135,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

