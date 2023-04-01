Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. 4,221,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,613. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.