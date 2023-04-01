Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

