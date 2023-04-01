VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 229,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $0.44 on Friday. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

