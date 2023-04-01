VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,257 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of VMware worth $45,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

