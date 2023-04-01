W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

