Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 9% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,133,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,158,560 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

