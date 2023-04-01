Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ETR PSM opened at €9.36 ($10.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 12 month high of €11.76 ($12.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

